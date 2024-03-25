NH man charged with shooting up vehicles, kidnapping man at gunpoint

A New Hampshire man is facing a series of charges after he allegedly shot up several vehicles and a building before kidnapping a man at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

James Thompson, 38, of Nashua, is facing 14 charges in all, including one count of kidnapping, two counts of reckless condut with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal threatening, one count of simple assault, four counts of criminal mischief, two counts of resisting arrest/detention and one count of criminal trespassing.

Nashua police said they responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of 1 Clocktower Place around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They also received a call from a man saying that he was in danger but was unable to provide his location. On the second call, the man was able to identify his location, and police found him and Thompson together in the parking lot of 2 Clocktower Place. The caller was unharmed when officers arrived.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Following a struggle with police, they said Thompson was taken into custody.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, investigators determined that Thompson had fired a gun and struck four vehicles in the parking lot of 1 Clocktower Place. He used the same gun and fired multiple rounds into a glass door, which he used to gain entry into the building.

Once inside, Thompson held the victim, who was known to him, against his will inside the victim's apartment. Thompson allegedly threatened the victim numerous times with the gun and forced him to leave the apartment at gunpoint.

Thompson was held pending arraignment on Monday afternoon in Nashua District Court.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.