Janet Jackson's bringing her tour back to Boston — here's when

Janet Jackson wants to be "Together Again" ... again ... and partying "All Nite" in Boston this summer.

Jackson has added a second leg to last summer's Together Again tour, with 34 stops around the country (plus one in Toronto), the singer announced Tuesday. She'll be bringing rapper Nelly along for the ride.

Their stop in Boston this time around will be at TD Garden June 28.

After a four-year performing hiatus, Jackson made her return to the stage last summer for the Together Again tour, which featured special guest Ludacris, in honor of her 50th anniversary in entertainment. With 36 sold-out shows, that leg was the highest-selling circuit of her career, according to Live Nation.

Last time Jackson was in the area, she played the Xfinity Center in Mansfield the same night that Taylor Swift opened her three-night stint at nearby Gillette Stadium.

The new two-month trek is set to start June 4 in Palm Desert, California, and end in Phoenix on July 30.

Fan presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m., and VIP packages will also be available.