Most Valuable Penthouse: See inside Jaylen Brown's apartment, now for sale

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's record-setting $304 million contract was well spent on decorating his enormous penthouse. Now, the luxury apartment is officially on sale.

The NBA champion shooting guard has listed his $4.75 million penthouse for sale, according to a press release from Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The three-bedroom, 2,964-square-foot penthouse features an open-floor layout with 12-foot ceilings and giant windows perfect for the heights of an NBA all-star.

The penthouse features an endless supply of Celtics merchandise, with basketballs, jerseys, custom artwork, and even decorative pillows adorning the "cohesive but elegant man cave".

One of three bedrooms in Brown's penthouse apartment (Surette Media Group)

Basketballs are displayed within each window frame, their wooden paneling painted Celtics green. They frame a luxurious open-floor living and dining room complete with a pool table, retro video games, and his own framed jerseys from the Celtics and the UC Berkeley Golden Bears.

Exposed brick walls and wooden beam ceilings encase the "factory-conversion" style apartment, conveniently located in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood. A spiral staircase leads to a rooftop lounge, offering 360-degree views of the Seaport district.

A luxury rooftop lounge tops the penthouse apartment (Surette Media Group)

The penthouse's neighborhood is "very walkable" with easy access to the rest of the city, and is even in the same building as an elite Boston steakhouse. But with the designer furniture and top-of-the-line appliances, it would be hard to imagine ever wanting to leave.

The penthouse is currently listed with The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. For more information, click here.