boston restaurant talk

Jersey Mike's Subs to Open in Saugus

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Jersey-Mikes-Logo-Color

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New Jersey-based chain of sub shops continues to expand through the Greater Boston area, with a new location on its way to a space a few miles north of the city.

According to the locations section of the chain's website, Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open in Saugus, with the address indicating that it will open on Route 1 just south of the Lynn Fells Parkway. The upcoming outlet is one of a number of locations that have either recently opened or will soon open, including new ones in Bedford, Brighton, Dedham, Hingham, Randolph, Stoughton, and Walpole, while another is on its way to Stoneham.

The address for the upcoming location of Jersey Mike's Subs in Saugus is 741 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. The website for Jersey Mike's is at https://www.jerseymikes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

