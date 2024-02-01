Jimmies Cafe in Roslindale has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An ice cream shop in a Boston neighborhood has shut down after being in business for 15 years.

Universal Hub is reporting that Jimmies Cafe in Roslindale is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the Corinth Street spot thanking customers for their support and saying that it is closed "indefinitely." Jimmies, which first opened in 2009, was known in part for its ice cream but also served salads, sandwiches, chicken fingers, empanadas and fries as well.

The address for the now-closed Jimmies Cafe was 48 Corinth Street, Roslindale, MA, 02131.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)