Boston

Jimmies Cafe in Roslindale has closed

Jimmies, which first opened in 2009, was known in part for its ice cream but also served salads, sandwiches, chicken fingers, empanadas and fries as well

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Ice Cream Stock Generic Getty
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An ice cream shop in a Boston neighborhood has shut down after being in business for 15 years.

Universal Hub is reporting that Jimmies Cafe in Roslindale is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the Corinth Street spot thanking customers for their support and saying that it is closed "indefinitely." Jimmies, which first opened in 2009, was known in part for its ice cream but also served salads, sandwiches, chicken fingers, empanadas and fries as well.

The address for the now-closed Jimmies Cafe was 48 Corinth Street, Roslindale, MA, 02131.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 3 mins ago

Fall River police officer convicted after assaulting man, filing false reports

New England Patriots 44 mins ago

Patriots hiring Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Bostonroslindaleice cream
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us