John Cena Rocks Mass. Restaurant's $500 Sneakers at WrestleMania

The gold-red-and-black Kowloon shoes that Cena wore while taking on Austin Theory are a collaboration between the restaurant and Boston artist Sway

By Asher Klein

Austin Theory and John Cena wrestle for the United States Championship during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1, 2023.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

An iconic Massachusetts restaurant had a moment in the spotlight on wrestling's biggest stage this weekend as superstar John Cena wore their limited edition sneakers.

The Kowloon's owner was even in the crowd at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to see the restaurant's hand-painted Nike Air Force Ones on Cena's feet as he contested the United States Championship.

The $500 gold-red-and-black Kowloon shoes were put on sale in February, a collaboration between the Route 1 mainstay and Boston artist Sway. Only 100 pairs were made.

"We came up with the idea as a fun way to raise money for different charities," Kowloon owner Bobby Wong said in a statement at the time. "The Kowloon sneaker is the first in a series with more series to come. We are working with various local charities and will feature their logo on future sneakers with proceeds going to the charity."

Custom Air Force One Nike sneakers for sale by The Kowloon Restaurant.
The sneakers didn't bring Cena luck on Saturday — he lost the match to Austin Theory in controversial fashion, having his ear bitten in the process.

