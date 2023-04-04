John Cena Rocks Mass. Restaurant's $500 Sneakers at WrestleMania

An iconic Massachusetts restaurant had a moment in the spotlight on wrestling's biggest stage this weekend as superstar John Cena wore their limited edition sneakers.

The Kowloon's owner was even in the crowd at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to see the restaurant's hand-painted Nike Air Force Ones on Cena's feet as he contested the United States Championship.

....and got to see John wearing his Kowloon custom Nike Air Force 1s!! #ThankYouJohn — Andy Wong (@AndyJ_Wong) April 3, 2023

The $500 gold-red-and-black Kowloon shoes were put on sale in February, a collaboration between the Route 1 mainstay and Boston artist Sway. Only 100 pairs were made.

"We came up with the idea as a fun way to raise money for different charities," Kowloon owner Bobby Wong said in a statement at the time. "The Kowloon sneaker is the first in a series with more series to come. We are working with various local charities and will feature their logo on future sneakers with proceeds going to the charity."

Kowloon Custom Air Force One Nike sneakers for sale by The Kowloon Restaurant.

The sneakers didn't bring Cena luck on Saturday — he lost the match to Austin Theory in controversial fashion, having his ear bitten in the process.