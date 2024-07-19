Salem

Join us for the Negro Election Day Parade

The parade is scheduled to last about 90 minutes

Join us for the Salem United Negro Election Day Parade on Saturday, July 20, at 12 p.m.

The parade celebrates Negro Election Day as a state holiday in Massachusetts and commemorates the first Black voting system in the Commonwealth, dating back to the 1700s. The parade is scheduled to last about 90 minutes.

You can watch a livestream of the parade in the player above.

