Judge to decide on Healey's emergency shelter ‘cap'

A judge will decide on Wednesday whether or not Gov. Maura Healey's administration can implement a waitlist for the state's emergency shelter system — which are almost at capacity.

People in need of shelter would be asked to go through safety risk screenings and medical assessments in order to prioritize who can access emergency shelter.

However, a group called Lawyers for Civil Rights are suing, claiming Healey and the agency overseeing the migrant family emergency shelters are not abiding by state law. They currently have three families on the verge of homelessness.

The group said in a statement on Tuesday that the waitlist was "rushed into place without any public process or requires notice to the legislature."

The state is trying to help those already housed through the shelter system move into permanent solutions, but they require federal help for work authorizations and other needs.

As of Oct. 29, there are 7,319 migrant families in the Bay State. Once that number reaches 7,500, the state will be at capacity for its ability to house migrants.

In court Tuesday, the assistant attorney general argued that Massachusetts does not have money to keep adding families to the emergency shelter system. However, when questioned by the judge if the state had enough funds to hold off on the waitlist for 90 days, Kim Parr couldn't say for sure.

Parr said there isn't enough money in current appropriation to get through the end of the year with 7,500 families.