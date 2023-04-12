‘Just Totally Disgusted:' Ongoing Investigation After Possible Infant Remains Found in Revere

An investigation continues on Wednesday, after a man in Revere, Massachusetts, discovered what police have called the possible remains of an infant.

The possible infant remains were found outside of an apartment building, and the man who made the disturbing discovery told NBC10 Boston what happened, saying that he was playing with his kids when he found two grocery bags in the driveway.

"I saw the arm and the hand, and then fingers, and then I called 911," Isaias Anibal said.

Police Announce Investigation Into Possible Infant Remains

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced at around 9 p.m. Tuesday that authorities were investigating the discovery of possible remains of an infant outside a Revere apartment.

Police are investigating after the possible remains of an infant were found Tuesday in Revere, Massachusetts.

A news release from state troopers said that Revere police responded to a multi-unit building on Dolphin Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m., after a man found the possible remains near the exterior of the building.

Several agencies responded, including the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, Revere police detectives and troopers from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct further forensic examination, troopers said.

'Just Totally Disgusted'

The man who made the discovery told NBC10 Boston he was playing with his kids outside when he found two grocery bags in the driveway. He says he placed one in the trash can, and when he reached for the others, he noticed a lot of flies before seeing the remains.

"I saw the arm and the hand, and then fingers, and then I called 911," recalled Isaias Anibal.

He said the bag was upside-down.

"The head, the face was in the ground," he said.

"Just totally disgusted," said Dawn Ferdinand, who lives across the street. "Absolutely disgusting that something like this could happen."

"Quiet neighborhood, who would ever think that something so tragic would happen in this neighborhood?" added neighbor Ron Mercurio. "I just can't even imagine, can't wrap my head around what actually happened."

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details.