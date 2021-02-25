Local

carjacking

Juvenile Crashes Stolen Car Into Randolph Home

A minor is accused crashing a car that was wanted for an armed carjacking into a house in Randolph, Massachusetts Wednesday

By Mary Markos

A juvenile allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a home in Randolph Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities were on the lookout for the Acura TL after Avon police responded to reports that it was stolen at Walmart on Route 28 earlier in the evening. A silver handgun was flashed during the carjacking, according to police.

A Sergeant with the State Police K9 Unit began following the car just after 10:20 p.m. until it crashed at 605 North Main Street in Randolph.

The driver, a male youth, was the only person in the car. The juvenile was taken into custody with a minor laceration from the crash.

No other injuries occurred and no cruisers were damaged. No further information, including damage to the home, was immediately available.

