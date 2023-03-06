Keep Your Eyes to the Skies, Full ‘Worm Moon' Peaks Monday Night

Stargazers, prepare for a sweet celestial treat tonight!

Monday night and Tuesday morning marks the Full "Worm" Moon. It’s referred to as the "Worm Moon" because it coincides with the emergence of worms out of the ground as the air warm throughout the spring.

The nearly full moon was seen early Monday morning over Suffolk Downs by NBC Boston photojournalist Mark Garfinkel.

Good morning. The (almost) full moon is seen this morning as it sets over Suffolk Downs, at bottom of photo, and the Chelsea Soldier’s Home. The moon is full tomorrow morning. Will it be clear then? Our weather forecast -> https://t.co/qVRtaNXOKs 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/tVn0h5DHoW — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) March 6, 2023

Peak is at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, but at that time the sun will be out. So optimal viewing is late Monday night and early Tuesday morning before sunrise.

