Kenny Chesney adds second show at Gillette Stadium in summer of 2024

Country music star Kenny Chesney is scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the summer of 2024 and has just announced a second date.
The artist announced his "Sun Goes Down" tour on Tuesday. It kicks off on April 20, 2024, in Tampa, Florida
The final show will be on Aug. 24 at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution -- following the previously announced performance on Aug. 23. The shows mark a venue-record 22nd and 23rd overall performance.
Joining Chesney on tour will be the Zac Brown Band, 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, Nov. 17.
Here's a full list of Kenny Chesney "Sun Goes Down" tour dates:
Saturday, April 20, 2024 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium
Saturday, April 27, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium
Saturday, May 4, 2024 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium
Saturday, May 11, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium
Saturday, May 18, 2024 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saturday, May 25, 2024 Landover, Md. FedExField
Saturday, June 1, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pa. Acrisure Stadium
Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field
Saturday, June 15, 2024 Chicago, Ill. Soldier Field
Saturday, June 22, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Field
Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kansas City, Mo. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field
Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium
Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium
Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium