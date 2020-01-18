Local
King Tut Treasures Coming to Boston This Summer

Officials say it is the first time King Tut's possessions have visited Boston in nearly 60 years

By Associated Press

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 14: Local students welcome BostonÕs biggest visitor Ð a 32-foot tall, 2-tonÊKing TutÊGuardianÊstatue, aÊsupersized replica of the original artifact, at City Hall PlazaÊon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.ÊThe statue accompaniedÊMayor WalshÕs announcement of theÊworld-tourÊexhibitionÊKING TUT: Treasures of the GoldenÊPharaohÊcoming to Boston in June 2020.ÊStudents fromÊAbigail Adams Middle SchoolÊreceivedÊfreeÊtickets.ÊDue to sellouts in other cities, a free registration for a ticket lottery started today on the tour website (https://kingtutexhibition.com) The King Tut statue is seen at Boston City Hall Plaza on January 14, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh)

Treasures from the famed Egyptian ruler King Tut are coming to Boston.

The more than 150 artifacts from Tutankhamun's tomb will be on display from June 13 through January 2021 at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza, a special events space in the city's Back Bay neighborhood.

They're part of "King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh,'' a travelling exhibit with stops in Paris, London and Los Angeles.

The exhibit is billed at the largest display of Tut treasures ever to travel outside of Egypt. The objects will become part of the permanent collection of the Grand Egyptian Museum currently under construction in Egypt.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the exhibit outside City Hall earlier this week. He was backed by a 25-foot, two-ton recreation of an Egyptian tomb guard statue.

Officials say it's the first time King Tut's possessions have visited Boston in nearly 60 years. Some of Tut's relics last visited the city in 1963.

King Tut became a household name and helped renew interest in ancient Egypt when his tomb in Egypt's Valley of the Kings was discovered nearly fully intact in 1922.

Egyptologists say the boy king took the throne when he was eight or nine years old and died about a decade later.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

