Kowloon, the legendary Boston-area restaurant, is planning to open a new dining and nightlife spot at a New Hampshire casino this summer.

The Brook, a sportsbetting and casino gaming location in Seabrook, New Hampshire, announced the collaboration with the landmark Route 1 eatery on Tuesday morning, saying Kowloon will be bringing "a one-of-a-kind Asian dining concept and nightlife experience" to the location.

Scheduled to open this summer, the new restaurant "will showcase food and cocktails that are Kowloon favorites, but it will also have its own culinary identity." The new space will feature multiple dining rooms, private event space, two bars and an upscale lounge featuring late-night music "and a splash of Kowloon flavor."

The Brook recently held two sold-out Kowloon pop-up events at the casino, featuring many of the restaurant's most popular menu items. The collarobration has been in the works for two years, the casino said.

"Everyone who has grown up in this part of New England has their Kowloon memories, it’s an iconic restaurant,” said Andre Carrier, CEO of The Brook. “It is an absolute privilege to be part of this project that will add a new chapter to the Kowloon legacy and create a place where many more wonderful memories will be made."

"Partnering with The Brook offers us an incredible opportunity," the Kowloon group said in a statement. "We’re so grateful for the love and support long term patrons have shown us for decades. In a way, this new restaurant and nightlife concept is both a thank you to and a new offering just for them.”

The collaboration is affectionately known as "Project Dragon," the two groups said, paying homage to the Chinese Zodiac year of its launch. The Brook said it will be offering sneak peeks into the new venue's amenities, decor and menu in the coming months, but will hold back the release of the restaurant's name until the grand opening.

The casino said it is actively hiring members for all restaurant and nightlife venue positions, including servers, bartenders and kitchen staff. To apply, go to https://www.livefreeandplay.com/careers.

The Brook, located just over the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, opened in 2019 and has over 500 gaming machines, table games including blackjack, roulette and craps and a live poker room. It is also home to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the largest of its kind in New England, as well as simulcast racing seven days a week.