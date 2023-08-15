Kowloon

Upcoming wedding to make history at iconic Kowloon Restaurant

A private event on Saturday, "Kayla and Jon's Wedding," will be the first to prompt the Saugus restaurant to close its doors since it opened

By William Reed

The Boston Globe

For the first time in its 73-year history, Massachusetts' iconic Kowloon Restaurant is set to temporarily close its doors for a private event.

A lucky couple will take over the restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus this weekend as Kowloon closes dine-in service for their wedding.

The restaurant posted to social media on Saturday that it would be closed the following Saturday, Aug. 19, for a private event, “Kayla and Jon’s Wedding.” More details weren't immediately available.

Bob Wong, one of the family members who operates the restaurant, told boston.com it was the couple's idea to have the wedding there, “and we thought it was an opportunity to do something that would be totally different than we’ve ever done before.”

Function manager Lillian Moy has been working with the couple for six months to organize their marriage, which will be entirely serviced and catered by Kowloon staff, Wong told boston.com.

The Moxy Boston Downton's got a new Kowloon Bar pop-up. Derek Zagami has the details.

As for who Kayla and Jon are, the Wongs haven't shared.

While Kowloon's many fans won't be able to dine at the restaurant while the pair tie the knot, they can still order takeout from Kowloon on the night of the wedding.

