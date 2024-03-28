boston restaurant talk

Growing chain of ramen restaurants based in NYC opening 2 locations in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Kyuramen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing chain of ramen restaurants based in New York City is apparently opening not one, but two locations in the Greater Boston area, including one on its way to a space in the northern suburbs.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Kyuramen is planning to open in Winchester, which will either be its first or second location in the Greater Boston area depending on whether an upcoming outlet in Brookline opens before or after it. The chain, which started out in 2014, is headquartered in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens and is known for its variety of ramen options.

The website for Kyuramen can be found at https://www.kyuramen.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[Earlier Articles]
Six New Dining Spots Are Coming to Gateway Brookline Development
Kyuramen Plans to Open in Brookline

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 14 mins ago

Maine lawmakers to consider late ‘red flag' proposal after state's deadliest shooting

Harmony Montgomery 34 mins ago

Harmony Montgomery case spurs bill to require defendants' appearance in court

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us