Growing chain of ramen restaurants based in NYC opening 2 locations in Greater Boston

A growing chain of ramen restaurants based in New York City is apparently opening not one, but two locations in the Greater Boston area, including one on its way to a space in the northern suburbs.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Kyuramen is planning to open in Winchester, which will either be its first or second location in the Greater Boston area depending on whether an upcoming outlet in Brookline opens before or after it. The chain, which started out in 2014, is headquartered in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens and is known for its variety of ramen options.

The website for Kyuramen can be found at https://www.kyuramen.com/

