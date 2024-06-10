[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime Mexican restaurant just south of Boston is shutting down.

A Facebook post from the place this morning confirms some of the chatter going around social media last night, that La Paloma in Quincy is closing its doors, with the post saying the following:

It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing that La Paloma will be closing our doors for good on June 29. We have been blessed to serve our community for the past 41 years. We have made a lot of great connections, memories and friends along the way through good times and bad. Michael and Stephen would like to thank our staff for their dedication and hard work throughout the years. We are also requesting that if you have any unused gifts cards please use them in the upcoming weeks. We have decided to retire and spend more time with our families. Thank you all for your years of support and encouragement. Michael Walsh and Stephen Dwyer.

La Paloma has been known in part for such dishes as its chimichanga platters, fajitas and combination plates, while also serving a variety of margaritas and tequilas.

The address for La Paloma is 195 Newport Avenue, Quincy, MA, 02170. Its website can be found at lapalomarestaurant.com.

