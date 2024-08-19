One dead, one seriously hurt after ‘incident' at North Andover home

One person is dead and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident in North Andover, Massachusetts, on Monday, authorities say.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed they were investigating a situation involving two victims at a home on Turnpike Street, but declined to provide further details.

Aerial photos from the scene on Turnpike Street show multiple police and fire department vehicles at a home in the 200-block of the street.

North Andover Police and the Essex County District Attorney's office are investigating. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

We have an NBC10 Boston headed to the scene and provide more details as they come into the newsroom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.