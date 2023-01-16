Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Wolfeboro

Large Fire Burning at Grocery Store in Wolfeboro, NH

Flames broke out Monday night at Hunters Shop n' Save, located at 60 S Main Street in Wolfeboro

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters have responded to a local grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for a large fire Monday night.

The Wolfeboro Police Department confirms crews responded to Hunters Shop n' Save, located at 60 S Main Street, for a blaze.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Photos showed multiple ladder trucks at a very active scene with flames lighting up the night sky.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to Hunters website, it is a family-owned, independent grocery store located directly across from the marine on Lake Winnipesaukee in the heart of Wolfeboro, offering "friendly, neighborhood service with supermarket prices."

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

WolfeboroNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us