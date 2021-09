Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

The blaze was first reported around 10:30 a.m. in a multi-unit building on Harbor Avenue.

The American Red Cross said it is responding to the scene.

Our disaster action team is responding to a fire in a multi-unit building on Harbor Avenue in Nashua #NewHampshire. pic.twitter.com/NBNqwuUcTU — Red Cross of Northern New England (@ARC_NNE) September 3, 2021

No further information was immediately available.