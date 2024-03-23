READING

Police investigating bomb threat at Reading Public Library

Reading Police are asking people to avoid the surrounding area.

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

There is a large police presence at the Public Library in Reading, Massachusetts on Saturday morning due to the investigation of a bomb threat.

Authorities say they were notified at around 9:46 a.m. of the threat made to both the library and the Town Hall.

Police say the threat was made via email directly to the library.

The Reading Public Library was immediately evacuated and the Town Hall is closed during the weekends. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State Police bomb squad was called in to respond. 

Reading Police are asking people to avoid the surrounding area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

MBTA

Shuttle buses replacing service after MBTA Red Line train derailment

Boston

Pedestrian dead after suffering life-threatening injuries on Mass Pike off ramp

This article tagged under:

READINGMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us