Missing Gardner teen found safe following search, police say

A teen who went missing Friday morning in Gardner, Massachusetts, has been found safe, police say.

Aiden Whalen was reported missing to Gardner police around 7 a.m. Friday, prompting a large search. Police reported around 9:30 a.m. that he had been found safe.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details have been released.