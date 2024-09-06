Missing Gardner teen found safe following search, police say

A teen who went missing Friday morning in Gardner, Massachusetts, has been found safe, police say.
Aiden Whalen was reported missing to Gardner police around 7 a.m. Friday, prompting a large search. Police reported around 9:30 a.m. that he had been found safe.
No further details have been released.
