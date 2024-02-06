Lawsuit against Worcester pregnancy crisis center can move forward, judge rules

The high-profile lawsuit against a pregnancy crisis center in Worcester has taken a step forward.

Clearway Clinic had asked the judge to throw the case out, but it’s been denied.

Clearway is a pregnancy resource center in Worcester that’s been accused of misleading a pregnant woman who was seeking medical advice.

Clearway had argued that since it’s a nonprofit, it cannot be sued under Massachusetts business laws like deceptive advertising.

But the judge says the lawsuit can proceed.

"This is a significant decision because it opens the way to bringing false advertising and misleading advertising claims to so-called crisis pregnancy centers in Massachusetts,” said attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who says her client was told she had a healthy pregnancy when she visited the clinic, but was misdiagnosed. Weeks later her life was in jeopardy and she had to have an emergency abortion.

“The allegations are very serious,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, the president of Reproductive Equity Now, which fights to expand access to abortion. “Anti-abortion centers are dangerous to people who are seeking unbiased medically accurate information about their options when they have an unintended pregnancy.”

But Sam Whiting from the Massachusetts Family Institute says Clearway has an excellent reputation and provides everything from ultrasounds to diapers for free.

“They do operate from a pro-life perspective,” said Whiting. “One of their main goals is to give women the resources they need to choose life for their children.”

Clearway has not responded to a request for comment.