health care

Lawsuit against Worcester pregnancy crisis center can move forward, judge rules

Clearway Clinic is a pregnancy resource center in Worcester that’s been accused of misleading a pregnant woman who was seeking medical advice

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

The high-profile lawsuit against a pregnancy crisis center in Worcester has taken a step forward.

Clearway Clinic had asked the judge to throw the case out, but it’s been denied.

Clearway is a pregnancy resource center in Worcester that’s been accused of misleading a pregnant woman who was seeking medical advice.

Clearway had argued that since it’s a nonprofit, it cannot be sued under Massachusetts business laws like deceptive advertising.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But the judge says the lawsuit can proceed.

"This is a significant decision because it opens the way to bringing false advertising and misleading advertising claims to so-called crisis pregnancy centers in Massachusetts,” said attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who says her client was told she had a healthy pregnancy when she visited the clinic, but was misdiagnosed. Weeks later her life was in jeopardy and she had to have an emergency abortion.

“The allegations are very serious,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, the president of Reproductive Equity Now, which fights to expand access to abortion. “Anti-abortion centers are dangerous to people who are seeking unbiased medically accurate information about their options when they have an unintended pregnancy.”

But Sam Whiting from the Massachusetts Family Institute says Clearway has an excellent reputation and provides everything from ultrasounds to diapers for free.

“They do operate from a pro-life perspective,” said Whiting. “One of their main goals is to give women the resources they need to choose life for their children.”

Clearway has not responded to a request for comment.

More on abortion and reproductive rights

abortion rights Jan 28

GOP legislatures in some states seek ways to undermine voters' ability to determine abortion rights

abortion Jan 24

64,000 women and girls became pregnant due to rape in states with abortion bans, study estimates

abortion rights Jan 21

Democrats believe abortion will motivate voters in 2024. Will it be enough?

This article tagged under:

health careWorcesterReproductive rightswomen's health
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us