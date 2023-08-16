Lawyer for Councilor Kendra Lara moves to dismiss charges in JP crash

The lawyer representing Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara in the Jamaica Plain car crash that injured her son this June, for which she faces a slew of charges, has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors opposed the motion to dismiss the charges against Lara for allegedly driving with a revoked license, in an unregistered, uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker that belonged to someone else when she crashed into a house on June 30.

"I would think the motion to dismiss is probably going to decide the direction that this case is going," the judge said at the end of a short hearing Wednesday in Boston.

A not guilty plea was entered on Lara's behalf when she was arraigned, and she was ordered not to drive without a valid license.

Lara's lawyer argues that the case should be dismissed because police didn't give a copy of the citation in the crash to Lara when the crash took place, according to The Boston Globe. He also said that the citation wasn't bailed or handed to Lara at a later date.

Prosecutors replied that "the seriousness of the defendant’s accident put her on notice of the likelihood of forthcoming citations," according to the Globe, and that the need to investigate what happened justified any delay in giving Lara a citation — which was mailed to the address Lara gave.

The car hit a fence before crashing into the house, "causing significant damage," according to police. Lara told officers another car had pulled out in front of her and she swerved to avoid hitting it, but was unable to brake fast enough.

The man in the other car told police that he was barely out of the spot, then stopped when he saw a car speeding behind him. Witnesses told NBC10 Boston that they saw the car driving at a high speed.

Police found that Lara was allegedly driving an unregistered, uninsured car with a revoked license, according to the report. Police also claimed that Lara was going at least 53 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone before hitting the house.

The judge set the next date in the case for Oct. 20.