Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Lawyer for NH Man Charged With Crime Spree Wants Separate Trial

Brian Brito, 26, faces charges that include first-degree murder in the death of a food delivery man

A gavel, handcuffs and cryptocurrency
Getty Images, File

A lawyer for a New Hampshire man charged in a 2017 deadly crime spree in Massachusetts requested separate trials for the alleged crimes on Monday.

Brian Brito, 26, faces charges that include first-degree murder in the death of a food delivery man.

Police said that the shooting was unprovoked and the result of a "road rage'" incident, The Salem News reported.

After the shooting, police said that Brito allegedly sexually assaulted a clerk at a convenience store and robbed the register.

Brito was spotted that night and arrested, the newspaper said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said they found a gun that was linked to another shooting that injured two women.

Brito is being charged with murder, rape and robbery, alongside firearms charges for both shootings, the newspaper said.

Brito's attorneys said they will be relying on the insanity defense in his case. He has been granted an evaluation by an expert hired by the prosecution.

More local coverage

Perseid meteor shower 4 hours ago

Perseid Meteor Shower to Peak Soon — Here's How to Watch in Mass.

free agency 4 hours ago

NBA Rumors: Celtics Among Teams to Show Interest in Lauri Markkanen

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew HampshireSALEMBrian BritoInsanity
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us