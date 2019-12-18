President Trump

‘Learn Some History’: Salem Mayor Slams Trump for Tweet on Witch Trials

"Oy vey," the Democratic mayor said on Twitter

By Jake Levin

SALEM, MA – FEBRUARY 9: Kim Driscoll in her office at Salem City Hall. (Photo by Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The mayor of Salem, Massachusetts is speaking out after President Donald Trump compared his impeachment inquiry to the Salem Witch Trials.

"Learn some history," Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democrat, said in a tweet, adding the victims in the Salem trials of 1692 were "hanged or pressed to death" despite absence of evidence and being "powerless."

Driscoll's tweet came after Trump said of the impeachment inquiry that "More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials" in a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Nineteen people accused of practicing witchcraft were killed during the hysteria in Salem in 1692.

Trump believes he is being treated unfairly as the House of Representatives prepares for a vote on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against the president.

If the vote passes, Trump will become just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

