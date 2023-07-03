Local

Clothing store opening coffee shop in Boston's Fort Point

By Boston Restaurant Talk

This June 8, 2022, file photo shows merchandise at the Boston office of Life is Good.
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Boston-based company known for its apparel and accessories may be opening a coffee shop within the city.

According to a tweet from @FortPointer, Life Is Good Coffee House is looking to open by the corner of Summer Street and Melcher Street in the Fort Point area, with a post from Fort Point Boston mentioning that it is requesting a Common Victualler License while a page within fortpointneighborhood.org shows the following note from Life Is Good:

Our brand has been headquartered in Fort Point for several years .We recently moved from Melcher Street up the block to Summer Street. We inherited a Retail space previously occupied by Café Metro, and feel strongly that a Coffee House concept is more suitable to the area than a Life is Good Retail store.

If all goes as planned, Life Is Good Coffee House--which would have 20 seats inside the space--could be opening in October.

The address for the proposed Life Is Good Coffee House is 253 Summer Street, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the company can be found at lifeisgood.com.


