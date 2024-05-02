Wake, funeral services set for Billerica police sergeant killed at construction site

The wake for the Billerica police Sgt. Ian Taylor, who was killed last week in a crash while working on a construction detail, is set for Thursday.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cataudella Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen, Massachusetts.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the St. Patrick Church on South Broadway in Lawrence.

Taylor, 49, died Friday when he was hit by an excavator that was moving equipment at the intersection of Boston Road at Pollard Street in Billerica.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Taylor worked as a police officer for 21 years and had been with the Billerica Police Department since 2011.

He was a member of the Substance Abuse Prevention Committee, making weekly visits to speak to those suffering from opiate addiction, trying to find ways to help.

Taylor served in Lawrence prior to joining the Billerica Police Department.