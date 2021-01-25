Listeria Contamination Fears Prompt Recall of Some Butternut Squash Products

The Rhode Island Health Department issued a recall notice Monday over the possible contamination of prepared foods made with butternut squash made by the company Lancaster Foods.

The foods may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can make people sick, and can be deadly in young children, the elderly and people who are frail or have weakened immune systems, health officials said.

The products were sold in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the advisory said, though no illnesses have yet been linked to the butternut squash products. (See a full list below.)

Anyone who bought the recalled items can return them for a full refund, health officials said. Anyone with questions can call Lancaster Foods at 410-799-0010, extension 1530, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week.

The following items are part of the recall: