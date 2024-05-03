EAST BOSTON

1 person injured in East Boston stabbing

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in East Boston on Friday afternoon.

Boston police confirmed they responded to the scene on Brandywine Drive and found the victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have a potential suspect in custody.

More details were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTON
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us