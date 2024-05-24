Crime and Courts

Woman arrested on murder charge in killing of Maine man, 90

Shari Allimah, a 55-year-old from Lewiston, was arrested on a murder charge in the death of Gerald Marin, who was found dead at his home in Litchfield

By Asher Klein

An elderly man was found dead at a home in Litchfield, Maine, last week, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder days later, police said Friday.

Gerald Marin, 90, was found dead at the home on Hallowell Road on Saturday, May 18, after a family member reached out to law enforcement, Maine State Police said in a statement. The next day, his death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Shari Allimah, a 55-year-old from Lewiston, was arrested on a murder charge, police said. She'd already been in custody at Androscoggin County Jail on related charges.

It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to her arrest.

