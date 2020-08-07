Flying car technology has a long way to go before vehicles hit the streets and skies. But some New England drivers now have a chance to share the road with the vehicles—and one Massachusetts company is already in the testing phase.

New Hampshire recently became the first state in the U.S. to enact flying car regulations, allowing pilots to drive flying cars on public highways.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill into law on July 24.

Drivers of earthbound cars should not expect to see flying cars above them. The new legal framework establishes procedures for registering, inspecting and plating so-called "roadable aircrafts," but it prohibits flying cars from landing or taking off on public roads.

