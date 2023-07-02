Lobster boat catches fire in Gloucester

A boat caught fire in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the boat at Captain Joe and Sons on East Main Street around 9:30a.m. on Sunday. Fire officials say the fire may have started because a part of wooden structural material was too close to the exhaust.

Fire crews pulled the boat to the dock and used a chainsaw to remove the burning section of the deck. Firefighters were the able to put out the blaze, using less than 100 gallons of water, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

No one was injured by the fire.