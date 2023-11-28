Local children's magician pleads guilty to taking child sex abuse images

The Massachusetts man who worked as a magician for over 20 years accused of possessing images of child sex abuse pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges.

Scott Jameson, 46, of Sutton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Boston to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and transportation of child pornography.

Prosecutors said the investigation is tied to a February 2022 report from Action Pour Les Enfants, a Cambodian organization aimed at preventing child sex abuse and exploitation, that Jameson allegedly acted inappropriately with young boys in Cambodia.

Investigators learned Jameson traveled to Cambodia again in August 2022. When he returned to the U.S., officials stopped him at Boston Logan International Airport and according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, during a search of his belongings, agents found sexually explicit videos and images of boys as young as 5. One video appeared to have been made during his trip, prosecutors said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

During interviews with investigators, Jameson said that he has worked as a magician for over 20 years and regularly performed for elementary school-aged children at libraries and private events across New England. He initially denied ever abusing children, but prosecutors said in follow-up interviews he admitted to creating the video found during the search at Logan Airport.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Jameson is scheduled for sentencing in March. If convicted, the charges carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Anyone with concerns about this case is encouraged to call 617-748-3274.