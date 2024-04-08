boston restaurant talk

Local group of vegan pizza shops to open new location in Greater Boston

A local group of vegetarian/vegan spots known in part for their pizza will be opening another new location, with this one being west of Boston.

According to a Facebook post from Kiat Cormier within the ChewOnThis Facebook group page, Veggie Crust is planning to open in Waltham, with the website for the business indicating that it will be moving into a space on Warren Street just west of the Watertown line. Once it opens, the new outlet will join other locations in Norwood, Somerville, Brookline, and Lowell, and based on those restaurants, expect to see meatless versions of pizza, pasta, panini, Indian dishes, and more.

The address for the upcoming location of Veggie Crust in Waltham is 14 Warren Street, Waltham, MA, 02453. The website for all locations can be found at https://vegcrust.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

