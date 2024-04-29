Worcester

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Worcester

The 14-year-old victim was found in an apartment on Belmont Street Saturday

By Thea DiGiammerino

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

A second suspect has been arrested after a 14-year-old was killed in a shooting in Worcester over the weekend.

Worcester police said they were called to a lower Belmont Street neighborhood Saturday afternoon where they found the teen inside an apartment with a serious gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested this weekend. A second juvenile suspect, described only as male, was arrested Monday. His name was not released, nor were the specific charges he is facing.

More details were not immediately available.

