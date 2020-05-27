Locations of A&B Burgers in Boston and Beverly Temporarily Close After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

A couple of popular restaurants known in part for their burgers, beers, and cocktails have closed down for now after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.



According to its Facebook page from owner Tom Holland, an employee at A&B Burgers notified the business that they had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the shutdown of the two locations in Boston and Beverly. The post mentions that the worker is "asymptomatic and feeling fine" but as a precaution, they are sanitizing both restaurants and will be requiring all employees to be tested before they return to work. (The employee last worked on May 19.) At this point, it appears that both locations of A&B Burgers will reopen on June 1, but if that changes, we will post an update here.



Holland mentions that workers will be paid while the two restaurants are closed, and that if any of them do not have insurance, they will be reimbursed by the business.



