Planes clip wings at Logan International Airport

Two airplanes clipped wings at a gate at Logan International Airport Monday, according to a Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson.

No one was hurt when the wingtips of the planes touched at Terminal E, though the aircraft will need to be checked for damage, the spokesperson said.

NBC10 Boston Two planes clipped wings at Logan International Airport in Boston on Monday.

Passengers were deboarded to begin that process. The planes will likely not be able to fly.

Photos from the scene show emergency vehicles surrounding Frontier and American Airlines planes on the tarmac. NBC10 Boston has reached out to both airlines for further information.

More details were not immediately available.