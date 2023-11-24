Long lines and deep discounts with Black Friday shopping underway

Black Friday shopping is underway in Massachusetts, and there are some long lines to check out or get into stores, but also some deep discounts.

Black Friday has changed over the years so it’s not the line out the door at midnight for those door-buster deals, but it’s smart shoppers, doing their research ahead online, knowing what the deals are that they can only take advantage of in-person, and then heading into the stores to take advantage of those deals and expanded store hours.

Retailers say what sets brick-and-mortar stores apart from online retailers is what you gain from shopping in person – the ability to touch something, feel it, see it – and try it on before you buy it. And the guarantee that it will be under the tree for Christmas.

For many shoppers, it’s all about tradition.

“To be honest, it’s spending time with my sisters, so it’s a tradition for us, we do this every single year, I look forward to it, I make my Black Friday list and we come out, we make memories, it’s what I look forward to every year,” said Claudia Kearse.

Stores remain open at the South Shore Plaza through 9 p.m. Friday.