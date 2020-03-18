Seven Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles customer service locations across Massachusetts reopened Wednesday, drawing long lines of customers at a time when state officials are urging social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aerial video from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed dozens of people waiting in line at the Boston RMV office -- somewhere between 50 and 100 in all.

Most of those interviewed said they were there for driver's licenses or driver's license renewals. Some said they've been in line for 45 minutes.

Similar crowds were reported at the Brockton and Lawrence RMVs as well.

In addition to the Boston/Haymarket, Lawrence and Brockton locations, customer service centers in Fall River, Pittsfield, Plymouth and Worcester also reopened Wednesday.

The RMV had asked customers not to bring multiple individuals with them to reduce facility volume and urged those who can to conduct their business online, by phone or by mail. They said they will be limiting the number of people allowed inside service centers, and once those limits are reached customers will be asked to leave and come back or wait outside.

"The RMV is trying to offer necessary in-person transactions while striking a balance between protecting the health and safety of the public," Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler said in a statement.

In recent days, state officials have told residents to observe social distancing, and Gov. Charlie Baker has closed schools and restaurants and banned gatherings of 25 or more people in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.