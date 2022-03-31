Looking to Save With a Gas Rewards Credit Card? Some Can Help More Than Others

Gas prices are still riding high, and you may be trying anything and everything to save money when you fill up your tank.

In addition to shopping around for the best prices, driving the speed limit and cutting back on trips, you may be considering a gas rewards credit card to save even more money.

There are a lot of options, and experts say some are better than others.

Bankrate.com analyzed 22 cards offered by popular gas retailers, and they weren't impressed.

"We found that the gas-branded credit cards are not the best deal," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com. "The ones from the stations themselves, they typically only give a 5-or-10%-per-gallon discount. You can do a lot better with a general-purpose credit card."

The gas retailer cards usually only provide a discount at their own stations, so you're limited on where you can buy gas.

Bankrate.com says another drawback of these cards is their high interest rates.

"The average gas station card has an interest rate around 26%, which is really astronomical," said Rossman. "Now, the average for all cards is no picnic, that's 16%, so really, any good credit card rewards strategy is predicated on paying in full, avoiding interest. But the gas-branded cards are especially painful when you're talking about a 26% average interest rate."

Rossman says you can find general-purpose credit cards with lucrative gas rewards and no annual fee, and some offer up to 5% cashback.

"Get a general-purpose credit card with good rewards on gas. Try to stack that discount, too," said Rossman. "Get the free app from the gas station, get another five or ten cents off when you pay that way. You can combine those two discounts, the rewards credit card and the gas app. Some grocery chains offer rewards that can turn into fuel points. That's another way to stack savings, use rewards credit cards and the grocery savings."

You may not be aware that you already have a credit card that offers you gas discounts. Check out your card issuer's website or call customer service to find out.

Here's a list of Bankrate.com's recommended no-annual-fee credit cards that have lucrative gas rewards: