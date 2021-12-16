Loosened Lug Nuts Have Residents On Alert in Rockland

Law enforcement officials in Rockland are warning residents to be on alert following several reports of loosened lug nuts on cars in town.

Police aren't sure if the incidents are connected to a Tik Tok trend, but are all the same concerned after several people called in reports of loosened lug nuts on at least one wheel on their car.

"My buddy showed up tonight. His lug nuts were loose," said Rockland resident John Doran. "We tightened them up. It started wobbling when he got down to Pembroke. He was driving. He came from Stoughton."

Police are telling people to check their cars and report any suspicious activity.

"I think it’s pretty horrible and they shouldn’t be doing things like that," said Matthew Poulos. "It’s very dangerous and people could get killed."

In addition to putting people at risk, the loosening of lug nuts is against Massachusetts law.