Lord Hobo in Cambridge is gone; space may go through a rebrand but appears nameless for now

A brewpub in Cambridge that helped launch one of the biggest beer brands in the local area is no more, and what's left is a bar that doesn't appear to have a name, at least for the time being.

According to a source from a few weeks back, Lord Hobo on Hampshire Street between Kendall Square and Inman Square is no longer called Lord Hobo, with signs gone and no new name apparently given for the place. A check on the space has confirmed this, and an article by beer writer Andy Crouch within the All About Beer website gets into details about how founder Daniel Lanigan no longer has ownership in Lord Hobo Brewing anymore, though he has continued to co-own and run the Cambridge brewpub. In the article, Lord Hobo Brewing board member Simon Thorpe says that "Daniel is not involved anymore and hasn't been for some years now....He's no longer an owner and hasn't had an equity stake for the best part of two years." The article also mentions that Lord Hobo Brewing marketing director Aubree Karls said in a Reddit post that "I work for Lord Hobo Brewing Company and would like to clarify some confusion around [the Cambridge brewpub]. In 2023 we terminated our license of the Lord Hobo name at the Cambridge location, which is not owned and never been owned by Lord Hobo Brewing. We have not had a relationship with Cambridge since then, and we have repeatedly asked the operator to remove any signage or association with Lord Hobo."

The Lord Hobo brewpub first opened in Cambridge 2010, with Lord Hobo Brewery debuting in Woburn in 2015 and being joined by another location in Boston's Seaport District in 2020.

