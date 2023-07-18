Lowell Police Department names first Hispanic captain, Black sergeant

History is being made at a Massachusetts police department in the Merrimack Valley.

The Lowell Police Department named the first Latino captain and its first Black sergeant.

The newly appointed Captain Marisol Nobrega celebrated her new position by honoring her Puerto Rican roots.

"I'm just really humbled and so grateful for this opportunity," she said.

Nobrega says she's shocked its taken so long, especially since Lowell is one of the most diverse cities in the state, with more than 40% of its residents from Asian, Hispanic or Black households.

"It's important for them to see that they do have a representative in the department that can relate to their issues and whatever their quality of life is that they want to speak to," she said. "Someone they can trust."

Nobrega is a 25-year veteran with the department and has lived in Lowell for more than four decades. She graduated from UMass Lowell with bachelor's and master's degrees.

She says she couldn't have achieved this without the support of her husband, three sons and grandkids.

"This is for all of them," she said.

And she wasn't the only one making history. Nadja Peace became the first Black sergeant for the Lowell Police Department.

"It's overwhelming," Peace said. "I'm very happy."

Peace has master's and law degrees and was a single mom during her first years as a police officer.

"In my culture, a lot of people see it as a glass ceiling, and it's very difficult to break through that glass ceiling, but it's not impossible," she said.

She's spent 24 years with the department and says she understands firsthand the struggles her community faces.

"They may believe that they're not heard, but I'm glad I've been given the opportunity to sit at the table and hopefully make some decisions that will better the community," Peace said.

Nobrega says she hopes to inspire at least one kid, emphasizing that anything is possible, regardless of your journey. She dropped out of high school and then received her GED — experiences she didn't let define her.

"It doesn't matter. You can still correct that bump and move forward," she said. "Your life doesn't end just because of one little mistake."

Nobrega and Peace both speak more than one language. They say the ability to communicate with speakers of English and Spanish has been essential in their duties, especially when building relationships with the community — something they say is at the forefront of their new responsibilities.