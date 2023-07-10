Desperate search continues Monday for missing 7-year-old girl in Lowell

Police and neighbors are continuing to scour the area Monday for a missing girl in Lowell, Massachusetts, as the massive search for her by air, land and water enters a second day.

Seven-year-old Anna, who has autism and is nonverbal, was last seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday in the driveway of her Geana Lane home in the East Merrimack Street area of the Belvidere section of Lowell -- possibly riding her bike, police said.

She is 4'7" and about 60 pounds. Anna was last seen wearing black shorts and a white vest with a purple hair tie.

Search by @LowellPD @NEMLEC & MSP resumes this morning for missing 7-year-old girl Anna. She is Black, 4’7”, 70 lbs., last seen wearing blk shorts, white vest, purple hair tie. Last seen E. Merrimack St. area, Belvidere section of Lowell. If seen pls keep her in sight & call 911. pic.twitter.com/iiYEHoLlnR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 10, 2023

Residents have been advised to expect a large police presence in the area.

The Lowell Police Department said it had deployed multiple officers, the K9 unit and the drone unit to the area. Police were being assisted by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K9 Unit, state police, and the Lowell Fire Department.

Officers went door-to-door Sunday looking for any doorbell camera video of the little girl. Police also used drones, police dogs, ATVs, and state police aircraft. Multiple fire department boats and a dive team were also searching in the nearby Merrimack River.

Lowell police have asked for the public's help, urging residents of both Lowell and Tewksbury who live in the areas of East Merrimack Street and River Road to check their properties, particularly hidden spots like sheds, vehicles, boats and pools.

The Middlesex District Attorney also pleaded with people living in the Belvedere section of Lowell, up through the Tewksbury line, to search for Anna.

“We are asking people to go outside, to do a real search of their backyards, of playhouses, under wood piles, in a shed they may have, any place that a 4’7”, 70 pound, seven-year-old little girl could hiding,” Marian Ryan said.

Neighbors, who were growing increasingly worried as the hours ticked by Sunday, answered the district attorney's call for help, joining in the frantic search Anna.

"What if that was our kid?" said neighbor Christina Cervintes. "That's how we feel, we just got to go out there and look for her like she's our baby."

"We're very concerned about the little girl because we have families, and nobody wants this to happen to anybody," said Brisio Baez.

"They are waiting on a miracle," family friend Beatrice Njuguna said. "We are all praying and asking God to make a miracle happen, cause we've gone through this so many times in this area, yeah, but we are praying that this ends up well."

Anyone who thinks they've seen Anna or any sign of her is urged to call 911, or 978-937-3200.

