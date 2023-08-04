Local

lowell

Lowell standoff ends after SWAT team breaks down door

A person has been taken into custody and brought to a hospital for evaluation after being barricaded inside a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, police said

By Diane Cho

A standoff ended peacefully Friday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to police.

The incident happened at a home on Methuen Street, beginning around 6 p.m.

Police released few details Friday, but said a person was barricaded inside.

A SWAT team used a battering ram to get in through the front door.

The person who was inside has been taken into custody and brought to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

