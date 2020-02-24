Local
Lynn Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

One person is dead Monday after a shooting on a cul-de-sac in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police confirmed shortly before 6:30 p.m. that a shooting had taken place in the area of Boston Street. Around 8:15 p.m., the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed a victim had died after being shot on Jones Terrace.

The other victim was being taken to a Boston hospital, the DA's office said. That person's condition was not revealed.

No further information was immediately available.

