Lynnfield family's home destroyed by fire

A home in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, was destroyed by a fire Thursday night.
Flames broke out around around 8:30 p.m. on Stafford Road. Thankfully the police department is less than a mile away, and several neighboring agencies, including Reading, Peabody and Stoneham, responded to the scene to assist.
There were no injuries, but the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
