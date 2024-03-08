Lynnfield family's home destroyed by fire

A home in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, was destroyed by a fire Thursday night.

Flames broke out around around 8:30 p.m. on Stafford Road. Thankfully the police department is less than a mile away, and several neighboring agencies, including Reading, Peabody and Stoneham, responded to the scene to assist.

There were no injuries, but the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.