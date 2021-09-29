Mac Jones Set to Take Questions Ahead of Pats-Bucs Clash

The spotlight's been squarely on Tom Brady this week, as he returns to Foxboro and will face the Patriots for the first time wearing another team's uniform, but there are plenty of questions facing Mac Jones as well.

The current Patriots quarterback is expected to answer some of them Wednesday during a media Q & A ahead of Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.

A livestream will be available on this story.

Jones is 1-2 in his rookie season so far and is coming off a three-interception game in a 13-28 loss at home against the New Orleans Saints.