Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Gillette Stadium

‘Magic of Lights' Drive-Thru Display to Shine This Holiday Season at Gillette Stadium

The mile-long holiday light experience, featuring LED technology and digital animations, will allow guests to stay in their vehicles while socially distancing

By Melissa Buja

Gillette Magic Of Lights
Magic of Lights

Christmas may be a ways off, but the folks at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, are announcing a new drive-through holiday light experience.

"Magic of Lights" will feature LED technology and digital animations in a mile-long drive through Gillette for the first time, event organizers said in a press release Tuesday.

While socially distancing inside their vehicles, guests will be able to see various colorful holiday light displays, like the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and the Night Before Christmas, organizers said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Joe Biden 35 mins ago

Message of Unity Replaces Torched Biden-Harris Farm Display

forecast 53 mins ago

FIRST ALERT: Rain Continues With Downpours and Thunder for Parts of New England

Organizers of the event said both their staff and Gillette Stadium staff will be on hand and following state COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

"Magic of Lights" begins Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 2. Tickets go on sale Oct. 16 on the Magic of Lights website.

A Bristol, Va., man decided to put his Christmas lights back up to cheer people up during the coronavirus pandemic. "If I'm driving by, it makes me excited, so imagine what a kid is going to be like if they see this popping up," he said.

This article tagged under:

Gillette StadiumChristmasFoxborodrive-thruholiday lights
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us